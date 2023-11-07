RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 654,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Realty Income by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Realty Income by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 120,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

