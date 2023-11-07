RB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 171,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

