RB Capital Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 96,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $301.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

