RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.