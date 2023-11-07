RB Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $518.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.76 and its 200-day moving average is $489.98. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $411.21 and a one year high of $525.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

