RB Capital Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

