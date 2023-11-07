RB Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $3,949,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $278,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,999. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $316.08 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.79 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $812.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.00 and a 200-day moving average of $286.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.