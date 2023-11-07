RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMAX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE RMAX opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.54. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,786.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,907,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,786.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,027,186. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

