Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 654,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 16.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 120,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

