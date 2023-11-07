Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $67.50

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.50 to $67.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on O. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

O traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

