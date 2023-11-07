Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 23.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.98-$4.01 EPS.

O stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

