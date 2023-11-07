Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 23.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.98-$4.01 EPS.
O stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
