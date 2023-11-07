Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. Realty Income also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.98-$4.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.28.

O stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 80.5% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

