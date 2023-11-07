RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

NYSE RNR opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $173.25 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 32.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

