Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

