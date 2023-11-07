Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2023 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Teladoc Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2023 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $19.00.

10/5/2023 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Teladoc Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.11. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The business had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,097 shares of company stock worth $389,378. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 245.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after buying an additional 1,794,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

