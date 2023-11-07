ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 333.14% and a negative return on equity of 283.51%.

RSLS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 208,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,439. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

