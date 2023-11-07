Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.0 %

QSR opened at C$91.79 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$79.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.32 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.52%.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.763 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

