Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,726 shares during the quarter. Revance Therapeutics comprises about 2.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.34% of Revance Therapeutics worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

