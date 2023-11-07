Reviewing Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 177.52%. Park City Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Park City Group.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Digital and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $84.79 million 6.72 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -9.93 Park City Group $19.10 million 9.42 $5.59 million $0.27 36.67

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -58.11% -57.80% -19.94% Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27%

Summary

Park City Group beats Applied Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

