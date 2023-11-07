Reviewing Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veralto and Giga-tronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.87 billion 3.45 $845.00 million N/A N/A Giga-tronics $30.25 million 0.03 -$17.74 million ($3.37) -0.05

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 3 2 0 2.40 Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veralto and Giga-tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Veralto presently has a consensus target price of $87.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Veralto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veralto is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and Giga-tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A Giga-tronics -60.93% -258.58% -50.80%

Summary

Veralto beats Giga-tronics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions. The company offers RF and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers for military and telecommunications applications; power conversion products, power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and distribution solutions, as well as frequency converters for naval applications; and power electronics and display solutions for mission critical rail, industrial, medical, telecoms, and military applications. It also provides precision electronic solutions, including custom computer-based automated test equipment and turnkey systems for military, medical, and industrial markets. In addition, the company offers functional test products, as well as integrates its test products along with third-party hardware and software to deliver solutions for evaluating and validating radar and electronic warfare product performance, and training personnel. Giga-tronics Incorporated is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Giga-tronics Incorporated is a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc.

