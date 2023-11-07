RingCentral’s (RNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. 1,327,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.