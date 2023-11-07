Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,784,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,177 shares of company stock valued at $323,960 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

