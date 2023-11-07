Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 165.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 84,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,177 shares of company stock valued at $323,960. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.