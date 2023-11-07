Rollins, Inc. (ROL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 11th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.