Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 356 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

