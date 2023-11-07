Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 696 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 347,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $437.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.18 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

