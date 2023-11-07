Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

