Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

