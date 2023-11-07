Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WMB opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

