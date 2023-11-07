Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $298.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

