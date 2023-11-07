Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after buying an additional 1,102,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

