Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $192.92 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average of $208.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

