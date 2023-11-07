Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

