Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Accenture by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $313.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.83 and a 200-day moving average of $305.35. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

