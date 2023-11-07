Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.