Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,964 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

