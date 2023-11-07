Rosenblatt Securities Increases Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target to $8.40

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.20 to $8.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Emerald Price Performance

EEX stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 3,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Emerald by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

