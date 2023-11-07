Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 962761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at $82,432,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at $745,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at $82,432,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,322 shares of company stock worth $2,210,609. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rover Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 680,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rover Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rover Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in Rover Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rover Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

