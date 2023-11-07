Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.03.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$25.77 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.31 and a 12-month high of C$29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

