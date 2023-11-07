Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $15.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vale

Vale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Vale by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vale by 237.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.