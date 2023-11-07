Royal Bank of Canada Trims SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$15.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.68.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

