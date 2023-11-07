Royce & Associates LP Acquires 50,930 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.5 %

WSC opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

