Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,740 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.48% of Cactus worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,401,532.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,401,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

