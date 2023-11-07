Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.74% of Patrick Industries worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.