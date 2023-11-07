Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.34% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $353,154. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.59. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.61 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

