Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.47% of Caleres worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,326,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after acquiring an additional 480,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Caleres by 162.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Caleres by 92.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at $15,974,989.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at $15,974,989.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $1,951,334. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Caleres

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.