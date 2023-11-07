Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.59% of Shoe Carnival worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCVL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 308,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $657.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

