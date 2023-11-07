Royce & Associates LP Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,700,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 87,679 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.