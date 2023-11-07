Royce & Associates LP Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 51.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Herc by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Herc by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

