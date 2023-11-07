Royce & Associates LP Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,769 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.10% of Alkami Technology worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 227,158 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

